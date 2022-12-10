Jet Protocol (JET) One Day Trading Volume Hits $68,539.58

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $43.08 million and approximately $68,539.58 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010798 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035866 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00048976 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005770 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020897 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00240160 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003683 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.02550748 USD and is down -2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $70,752.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

