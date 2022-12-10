Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $43.59 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $43.59 million and approximately $74,428.33 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010841 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035934 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00046278 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005738 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00020865 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00239131 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003691 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.02611313 USD and is down -8.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $74,661.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.