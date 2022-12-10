John Bolduc Acquires 7,720 Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) Director John Bolduc purchased 7,720 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,479.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Bolduc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

On Wednesday, December 7th, John Bolduc purchased 7,690 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $98,816.50.

On Monday, December 5th, John Bolduc purchased 7,690 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.00.

On Friday, November 18th, John Bolduc bought 7,690 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, John Bolduc bought 178 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,301.54.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $13.07 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $303.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31.

WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 161.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth $256,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 33,278 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth $217,000. Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 107.8% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WHF shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.