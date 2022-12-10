John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.11 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WLY. CJS Securities upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of WLY stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.76. John Wiley & Sons has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $58.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $46.29.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $487.57 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.43%.

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

In related news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $85,292.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,335.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $365,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

