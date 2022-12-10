Joystick (JOY) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $108.19 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 10th. In the last week, Joystick has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Joystick has a market capitalization of $108.19 million and approximately $526.02 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00003155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010781 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035936 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00049143 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005815 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020927 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00240328 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003690 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.54092283 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,479.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

