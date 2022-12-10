Joystick Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,158.87 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last week, Joystick has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00003152 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a total market cap of $108.19 million and $5,158.87 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010751 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035886 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00049097 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005722 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020890 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00239610 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003686 BTC.

About Joystick

JOY is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.54092283 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,479.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

