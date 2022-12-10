JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Price Target to €7.60

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.30 ($7.68) to €7.60 ($8.00) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENLAY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enel from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enel from €9.75 ($10.26) to €8.50 ($8.95) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.77.

Enel Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENLAY opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. Enel has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

