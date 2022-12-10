JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Target Price to $60.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered Sage Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.18. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $45.74.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

About Sage Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 5.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $431,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $982,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

