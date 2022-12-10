JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Target Price to $60.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered Sage Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.73.
Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.18. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $45.74.
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.
