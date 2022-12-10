Kaspa Trading 3.1% Higher This Week (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Kaspa has a market cap of $110.82 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,035,609,191 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,022,922,579 with 15,022,922,873.096542 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00742918 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,216,852.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

