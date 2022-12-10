Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Airbus from €155.00 ($163.16) to €185.00 ($194.74) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Airbus from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Airbus in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Shares of EADSY stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.66. Airbus has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $34.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 46.71% and a net margin of 7.62%. Analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

