Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Airbus from €155.00 ($163.16) to €185.00 ($194.74) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Airbus from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Airbus in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.20.
Airbus Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of EADSY stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.66. Airbus has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $34.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
About Airbus
Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
