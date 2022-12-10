KILT Protocol (KILT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $31,271.03

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One KILT Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002020 BTC on exchanges. KILT Protocol has a total market cap of $38,750,294,684,894.50 billion and $31,271.03 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KILT Protocol has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $947.51 or 0.05517041 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00506864 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,203.24 or 0.30296740 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000451 BTC.

KILT Protocol Profile

KILT Protocol’s genesis date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KILT Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

