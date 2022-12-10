Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.12-$1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.22.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $17.45. 19,193,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,433,637. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $28,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

