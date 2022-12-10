Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $10.65 Million in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 43,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,650,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,839,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 162,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,623,000 after buying an additional 20,623 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 53,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $297.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amgen Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $278.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.82 and a 200-day moving average of $252.01. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.00 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The company has a market cap of $148.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.