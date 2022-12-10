Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $12.48 Million in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,476,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 180.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,149 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in American Tower by 43.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after buying an additional 1,879,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after buying an additional 1,762,240 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Tower Price Performance

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

AMT stock opened at $213.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.87.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

