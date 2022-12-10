Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $17.15 Million Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 113,125 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,149,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.8% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 429,632 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,128,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,876,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 32,924 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 573.9% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 134,534 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,394,000 after buying an additional 114,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.32.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $170.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.37. The company has a market capitalization of $423.32 billion, a PE ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $313.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

