Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $8.95 Million Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 209,959 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,953,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,464,000. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $216,873.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 273,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,681,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $216,873.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,681,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,978,029. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average is $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

