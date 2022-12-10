Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 134,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,718,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 126,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 231,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after purchasing an additional 39,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 17,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IEF stock opened at $97.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.51. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $116.35.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.