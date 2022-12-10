Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 223,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,631,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 84.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 153,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after buying an additional 70,232 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $371,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $1,747,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 224.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 379,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,330,000 after buying an additional 262,376 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8,094.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 248,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 245,512 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $46.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.88.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.