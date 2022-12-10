Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,072 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 97,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,138,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 58,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,174,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $395.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $385.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.37. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

