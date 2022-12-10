Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 54,105 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 54,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,912,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $119.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.47. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,996 shares of company stock worth $4,489,834. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

