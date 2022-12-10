Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 54,105 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 54,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,912,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,996 shares of company stock worth $4,489,834. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
