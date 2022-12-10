Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE KRG traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $21.84. 1,667,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,927. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $289,343.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 778,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,609.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $289,343.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 778,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,609.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $1,012,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 823,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,927,725.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,713 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 71.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.