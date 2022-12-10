KonPay (KON) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $105.92 Million

KonPay (KON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One KonPay token can now be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. KonPay has a market cap of $105.92 million and approximately $300,358.79 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KonPay has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KonPay

KonPay’s genesis date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

