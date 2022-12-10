Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th.

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.34. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 1,677.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,970 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 167.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. CL King increased their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup set a $15.00 target price on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

About Krispy Kreme

(Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.