Kroger (NYSE:KR) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.39.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Kroger has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average of $47.61.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 42,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Kroger by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Kroger by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Kroger by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,059,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,540,000 after buying an additional 361,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.