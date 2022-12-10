Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.96

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$29.96 and traded as high as C$34.10. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$33.71, with a volume of 191,668 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.30.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.97.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Increases Dividend

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is 76.02%.

(Get Rating)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.