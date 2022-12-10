Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $484.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lam Research to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Down 1.1 %

LRCX stock opened at $450.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $414.43 and a 200-day moving average of $439.12.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 34.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 7.4% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 38.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,827,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.