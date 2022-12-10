Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Raises Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 6.0 %
TSE:LB opened at C$33.34 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$28.23 and a 52-week high of C$45.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.14.
In other Laurentian Bank of Canada news, Director Nicholas Zelenczuk acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.79 per share, with a total value of C$33,789.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$135,158.
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.
