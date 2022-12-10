Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Raises Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 6.0 %

TSE:LB opened at C$33.34 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$28.23 and a 52-week high of C$45.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laurentian Bank of Canada news, Director Nicholas Zelenczuk acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.79 per share, with a total value of C$33,789.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$135,158.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LB shares. Barclays set a C$37.00 price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CSFB lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.40.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Featured Articles

