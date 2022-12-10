LCX Price Hits $0.0374 on Top Exchanges (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. In the last week, LCX has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One LCX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. LCX has a market capitalization of $28.85 million and $258,875.69 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LCX Token Profile

LCX’s launch date was June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com.

LCX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

