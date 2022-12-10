Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $249.31

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 249.31 ($3.04) and traded as high as GBX 254.60 ($3.10). Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 252.10 ($3.07), with a volume of 7,053,159 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.57) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 397 ($4.84) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.48) to GBX 290 ($3.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 341 ($4.16).
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 239.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 249.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.21 billion and a PE ratio of 749.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
