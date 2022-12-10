Legend of RPS (LRPS) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Legend of RPS token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Legend of RPS has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Legend of RPS has a total market capitalization of $135.47 million and $19.62 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Legend of RPS

Legend of RPS launched on August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Legend of RPS’s official website is rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps. Legend of RPS’s official message board is medium.com/@rpsgame.world.

Legend of RPS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13547168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legend of RPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Legend of RPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Legend of RPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

