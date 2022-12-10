Lido Staked ETH Price Down 1.7% This Week (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. During the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for about $1,236.15 or 0.07206430 BTC on exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $4.31 billion and $10.78 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,791,103 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,789,621.67775303 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,247.7556985 USD and is up 3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $10,572,282.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

