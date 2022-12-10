Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target Raised to C$90.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LIMAF. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Linamar from C$86.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Linamar Price Performance
Shares of LIMAF opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.02. Linamar has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $64.30.
About Linamar
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.
