Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Down 11.4% This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $1.85 million and $204.70 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 772,013,981 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 771,956,887.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00266974 USD and is up 3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $58.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
