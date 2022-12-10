Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 11.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8,439.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 287,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 179.1% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.9% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 0.4 %

LYV stock opened at $71.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1,222.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jimmy Iovine bought 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,867.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jimmy Iovine purchased 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $5,803,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,799,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,703,903.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,000 shares of company stock worth $19,552,260 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

