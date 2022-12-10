Lockheed Martin (LMT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/8/2022 – Lockheed Martin is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2022 – Lockheed Martin was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/5/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $500.00 to $525.00.

11/24/2022 – Lockheed Martin was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/17/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $450.00 to $500.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Lockheed Martin was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/8/2022 – Lockheed Martin was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/19/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $415.00 to $417.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $375.00 to $384.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $420.00 to $445.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $539.00 to $510.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $539.00 to $510.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $522.00 to $506.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Lockheed Martin was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $513.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Lockheed Martin was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/11/2022 – Lockheed Martin is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “underperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Lockheed Martin was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/10/2022 – Lockheed Martin is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $483.58. 855,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $333.42 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.63. The stock has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

