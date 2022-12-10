Locus Chain (LOCUS) Trading Up 17.2% This Week

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $56.73 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for $0.0356 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

