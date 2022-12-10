Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.65-13.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $97-98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.38 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $232.63.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $201.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.23. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

