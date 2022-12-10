Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $326.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $332.38 and a 200 day moving average of $312.89. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $421.39.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.96.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.