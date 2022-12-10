Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Given “Neutral” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LUMN. UBS Group cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lumen Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,754.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 14.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 112,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,156,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 518,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 41,575 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 19.7% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 99.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

