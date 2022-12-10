M Financial Asset Management Inc. Has $3.08 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

M Financial Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 12.9% of M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4,640.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 502,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,149,000 after buying an additional 491,536 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 151,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 116,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,902,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $61.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average of $51.07.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.