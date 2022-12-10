M Holdings Securities Inc. Grows Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. FMR LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,816,000 after buying an additional 8,319,805 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after buying an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 239.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,033,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,533,000 after buying an additional 2,140,670 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,792 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,029 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $69.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.13.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 118 ($1.44) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.32) to £118 ($143.88) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,176.44.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

