M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $58.10 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $83.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.44.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

