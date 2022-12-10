M Holdings Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.60. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $196.10. The company has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

