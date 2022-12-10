M Holdings Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 58,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,092,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $303,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 1.3 %

ACN stock opened at $288.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.28. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

