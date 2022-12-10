M Holdings Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,919,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,351,000 after buying an additional 583,314 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 25.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after buying an additional 16,505,073 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,921,000 after buying an additional 9,466,546 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,335,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,759,000 after buying an additional 738,453 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,986,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,431,000 after buying an additional 531,734 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR opened at $43.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 14.49%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

