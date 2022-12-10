M Holdings Securities Inc. Raises Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAPR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New Stock Performance

PAPR opened at $28.16 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74.

