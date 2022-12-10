M Holdings Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,190 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 883.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $1,126,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,517 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. Benchmark dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.33.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $244.05 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.