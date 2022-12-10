M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 454 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 19,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IWF opened at $224.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.35. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

