MAGIC (MAGIC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.32 Million

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. MAGIC has a total market cap of $109.19 million and $2.32 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAGIC token can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00003081 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MAGIC has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC was first traded on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,262,467 tokens. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

