Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $251.23 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $251.23 million and $485.22 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.0000363 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $727.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

